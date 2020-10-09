Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) rose 8.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.72 and last traded at $27.48. Approximately 305,368 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 230,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

AGYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. National Securities raised shares of Agilysys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Agilysys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilysys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $648.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.38.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.28. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%. The business had revenue of $29.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million. Research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mak Capital One LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 72.4% during the second quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 4,133,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,430,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,662,000 after purchasing an additional 105,035 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 116.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 777,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 417,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,426,000 after buying an additional 56,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 570.3% in the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 591,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,872,000 after buying an additional 502,917 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

