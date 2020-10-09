Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) rose 8.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.72 and last traded at $27.48. Approximately 305,368 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 230,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.
AGYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. National Securities raised shares of Agilysys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Agilysys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilysys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.
The stock has a market capitalization of $648.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.38.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mak Capital One LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 72.4% during the second quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 4,133,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,430,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,662,000 after purchasing an additional 105,035 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 116.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 777,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 417,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,426,000 after buying an additional 56,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 570.3% in the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 591,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,872,000 after buying an additional 502,917 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.
