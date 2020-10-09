Algorand (ALGO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $155.48 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00003006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, BitMax and Hotbit. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $351.78 million and $155.48 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00256491 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00039095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00093626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.17 or 0.01530309 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00157536 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,509,900 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation

Buying and Selling Algorand

Algorand can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

