Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 2.7% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,526 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,648,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,427,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,543,411,000 after acquiring an additional 118,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $299.74. 11,433,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,934,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.15. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $164.09 and a 1-year high of $302.61.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.47.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.