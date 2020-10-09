Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ 9th Largest Position

Hoertkorn Richard Charles reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 4.4% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $79,769,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Alphabet by 115.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,126,000 after acquiring an additional 623,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after acquiring an additional 445,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after acquiring an additional 439,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $475,176,000. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. 140166 increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,671.57.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $27.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,510.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,622,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,287. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,526.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,417.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1,027.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

