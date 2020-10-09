Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP Craig E. Hunsaker Sells 62,731 Shares

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 62,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $540,741.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,016,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,713.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.68. 3,539,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,801. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $622.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.00. Alphatec Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 56.16% and a negative return on equity of 178.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,418,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 18,086 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 8.7% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 151,295 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Alphatec by 86.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,196,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 553,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 17.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 88,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alphatec by 825.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 540,378 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 481,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

