Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.36

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and traded as low as $9.20. Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 34,978 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 349.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 473,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 368,470 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 44,147 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 68,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,011 shares during the last quarter.

About Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD)

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

