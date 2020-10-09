Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by New Capital Management LP

New Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.2% of New Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after purchasing an additional 795,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Amazon.com by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,439.10.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $96.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,286.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,842,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,077,354. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,646.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,203.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,751.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

