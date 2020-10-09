Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by New Capital Management LP

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

New Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.2% of New Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after purchasing an additional 795,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Amazon.com by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,439.10.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $96.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,286.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,842,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,077,354. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,646.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,203.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,751.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit