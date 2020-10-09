Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,002 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 6.2% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,675.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,439.10.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $98.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,288.85. 392,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,078,276. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,205.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2,744.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1,598.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

