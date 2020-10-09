American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$5.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) will post ($5.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($7.07) and the highest is ($4.83). American Airlines Group reported earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 494.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year earnings of ($19.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($22.36) to ($16.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.65) to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.03) by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS.

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,451,724 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,887,000 after buying an additional 49,612 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 192,632 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 107,130 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,192 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 569,542 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 23,850 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,994 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 32,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $13.30. 1,945,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,654,094. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.76. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

