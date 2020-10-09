American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) CAO Sells $48,029.52 in Stock

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $48,029.52.

AEO stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.31. 3,137,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,826,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $883.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.24 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BofA Securities raised American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. State Street Corp raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,604,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,555,000 after purchasing an additional 309,113 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 603.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,837,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,224,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,682,000 after acquiring an additional 139,217 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at about $19,075,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.