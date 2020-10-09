Amino Network (AMIO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $24,643.00

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Amino Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC and KuCoin. Amino Network has a total market capitalization of $73,534.97 and approximately $24,643.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Amino Network has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00042324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $552.50 or 0.04986157 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00057080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00032127 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Amino Network

Amino Network (CRYPTO:AMIO) is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,165,287 tokens. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amino Network is www.amino.world

Amino Network Token Trading

Amino Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and MXC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amino Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amino Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

