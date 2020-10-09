Ampleforth (AMPL) Market Cap Tops $79.34 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Ampleforth has a market cap of $79.34 million and $3.52 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Ampleforth token can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00007023 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a token. Its launch date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 206,872,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,087,047 tokens. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

