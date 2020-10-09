Analysts Anticipate Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Brokerages expect Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) to report $1.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year sales of $5.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FBHS shares. KeyCorp upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.18.

In other news, CEO Nicholas I. Fink sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $2,280,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $911,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 264,571 shares of company stock valued at $20,471,174. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,325,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,591,000 after purchasing an additional 66,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,505,000 after purchasing an additional 356,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,522,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,363,000 after purchasing an additional 259,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 191.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,513,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,884,000 after purchasing an additional 994,314 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBHS stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.05. 17,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,858. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.75. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

