Analysts Anticipate Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.26 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) will report $36.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.40 million. Xencor posted sales of $21.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year sales of $90.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.30 million to $102.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $81.51 million, with estimates ranging from $50.41 million to $147.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $13.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XNCR shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Xencor from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

XNCR stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $41.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,795. Xencor has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Xencor by 22.4% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,068,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,986,000 after purchasing an additional 378,798 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Xencor by 2,695.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 391,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 377,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xencor by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,767,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,802,000 after purchasing an additional 322,273 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xencor by 47.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 907,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,380,000 after purchasing an additional 291,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Xencor by 154.2% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 463,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 280,916 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

