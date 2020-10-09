Analysts Expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $118.07 Million

Brokerages predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will post $118.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.00 million and the highest is $122.40 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $94.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $442.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $436.00 million to $449.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $665.72 million, with estimates ranging from $517.00 million to $882.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 57.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%.

ACAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

ACAD stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,275. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.94. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,010,000 after acquiring an additional 107,011 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 38,320 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 27,342 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after buying an additional 19,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

