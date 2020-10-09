Analysts Expect American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion

Brokerages expect American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) to report $2.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.64 billion and the lowest is $2.30 billion. American Airlines Group posted sales of $11.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 76%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year sales of $17.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.54 billion to $19.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $28.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.64 billion to $35.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.03) by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 238.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 94.6% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 2,687 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 476.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 430.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAL stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $13.30. 1,945,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,654,094. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.76. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $31.67.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

