Analysts Expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Brokerages expect that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Ares Capital posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.26 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.22.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Michael K. Parks acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $36,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,631.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $498,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 151,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,921. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $719,480 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 14.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Ares Capital by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 119,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ares Capital by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,760,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,776,000 after buying an additional 222,276 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 890,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,601,000 after buying an additional 147,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 36,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 13,223 shares during the last quarter. 32.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.36. 1,269,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.67 and a beta of 1.14. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

