Analysts Expect Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) will report earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.18.

Shares of NYSE FBHS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.05. 17,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.75. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $89.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.53 and its 200 day moving average is $65.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Brett E. Finley sold 39,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $3,091,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 32,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $2,751,478.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,571 shares of company stock valued at $20,471,174 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,589,000 after buying an additional 1,794,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,325,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,591,000 after buying an additional 66,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,505,000 after buying an additional 356,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,522,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,363,000 after buying an additional 259,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 191.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,513,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,884,000 after buying an additional 994,314 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

