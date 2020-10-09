Analysts Expect SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings. SilverBow Resources reported earnings of $2.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 73.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SilverBow Resources.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($3.94). The business had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.35 million. SilverBow Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 126.28%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBOW shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 29.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 66.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 220.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 36,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SilverBow Resources stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $51.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.78. SilverBow Resources has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $12.95.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

