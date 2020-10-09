Analysts Expect SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.70 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) will report $47.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.00 million and the lowest is $40.40 million. SilverBow Resources posted sales of $72.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full year sales of $179.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $171.30 million to $188.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $238.65 million, with estimates ranging from $223.30 million to $254.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SilverBow Resources.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($3.94). The business had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.35 million. SilverBow Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 126.28%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of SilverBow Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of SBOW stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $51.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.78. SilverBow Resources has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $12.95.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 170,351 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 52.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 153,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 53,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 217.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 52,528 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 36,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

