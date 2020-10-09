Analysts Expect Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $147.65 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) will report $147.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tripadvisor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $169.80 million and the lowest is $129.00 million. Tripadvisor posted sales of $428.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will report full year sales of $670.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $635.10 million to $730.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $948.48 million to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The travel company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business’s revenue was down 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRIP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $20.37. 1,577,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,277,029. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $41.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 24,172 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $543,870.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

