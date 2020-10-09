Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Saia (SAIA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA):

  • 10/7/2020 – Saia was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 10/5/2020 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $69.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
  • 9/23/2020 – Saia is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.
  • 9/19/2020 – Saia was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 9/5/2020 – Saia was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 8/27/2020 – Saia is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock.
  • 8/19/2020 – Saia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $151.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Saia Inc., is a leading multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier. It is a leading transportation company that provides a variety of trucking transportation and supply chain solutions to a broad range of industries, including the retail, petrochemical and manufacturing industries. Saia Inc., serves a wide variety of customers by offering regional, interregional and national LTL services and selected TL services across the United States. It offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, and logistic services. Saia LTL Freight operates 152 terminals in 38 states and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia. “
  • 8/14/2020 – Saia was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of SAIA traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.46 and a 1-year high of $143.24.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $418.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.68 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,293.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $722,095.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,774.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Saia during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

