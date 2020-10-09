Analysts Set Freehold Royalties Ltd (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target at $6.18

Freehold Royalties Ltd (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.18.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FRHLF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Freehold Royalties to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Freehold Royalties to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of FRHLF traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,845. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.73. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $6.24.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

