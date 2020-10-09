Analysts Set National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) PT at $17.50

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

NESR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of NESR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.30. 203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,826. The firm has a market cap of $653.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.93. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.15.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.46 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter worth about $79,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 12.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. 25.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

