ANON (ANON) Price Hits $0.0048 on Top Exchanges

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. ANON has a total market cap of $36,200.39 and $3.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ANON has traded up 45.7% against the dollar. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00258797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00094718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00038712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.47 or 0.01528638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00158596 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

