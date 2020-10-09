Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Shares Bought by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,715 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Apache accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Apache were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,284,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,392 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 20,789,074 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,898,000 after purchasing an additional 657,445 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,584 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,578,000 after purchasing an additional 117,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,206,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,782,000 after purchasing an additional 112,482 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,219,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,112,142. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 4.65. Apache Co. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.02.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.60 million. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st.

APA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apache from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Apache from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Apache from $4.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apache from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

