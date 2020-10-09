Apollon (XAP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $17.00

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Apollon coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last week, Apollon has traded 128.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Apollon has a total market cap of $82,446.63 and approximately $17.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00053372 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000247 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Apollon Coin Profile

Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollon Coin Trading

Apollon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

