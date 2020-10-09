Ariel Hurley Sells 600 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ariel Hurley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

On Monday, August 17th, Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $52,500.00.

BPMC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.91. The stock had a trading volume of 254,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,450. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.12. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $100.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.20). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 70.39% and a negative net margin of 525.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 million. Analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BPMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 664,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,838,000 after purchasing an additional 102,939 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $5,853,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $544,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.