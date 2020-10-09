Ariel Hurley Sells 600 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Ariel Hurley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 17th, Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $52,500.00.
BPMC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.91. The stock had a trading volume of 254,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,450. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.12. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $100.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.87.
BPMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.77.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 664,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,838,000 after purchasing an additional 102,939 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $5,853,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $544,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Blueprint Medicines
Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.
