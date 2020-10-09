Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) is Global Retirement Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the period. Arthur J Gallagher & Co comprises about 8.5% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $57,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AJG. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,536,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 619,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 22,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

Shares of AJG stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.55. The stock had a trading volume of 448,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,573. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $109.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.58.

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $188,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $106,620.00. Insiders sold a total of 14,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,910 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.