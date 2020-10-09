AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.66 Billion

Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will report sales of $6.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.78 billion and the lowest is $6.53 billion. AstraZeneca reported sales of $6.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year sales of $26.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.05 billion to $26.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $29.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.65 billion to $30.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion.

NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.77. 90,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,201,479. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $64.94. The stock has a market cap of $141.95 billion, a PE ratio of 65.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

