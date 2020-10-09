ATLANT (ATL) Price Tops $0.0165

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One ATLANT token can now be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ATLANT has a market capitalization of $896,197.74 and $482.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ATLANT has traded 35.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019910 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00042318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.16 or 0.04975546 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00056465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00032166 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ATLANT Profile

ATLANT is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio

