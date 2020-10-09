Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “

Get Atreca alerts:

BCEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Atreca from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atreca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Shares of BCEL traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.96. 57,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,391. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of -0.22. Atreca has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $29.35.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atreca will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,831. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $101,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 412,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,345,724.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $754,377 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Atreca by 105.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Atreca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Atreca during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Atreca by 27.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atreca (BCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.