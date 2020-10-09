Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “
BCEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Atreca from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atreca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.
Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atreca will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.
In other news, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,831. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $101,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 412,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,345,724.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $754,377 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Atreca by 105.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Atreca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Atreca during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Atreca by 27.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.
About Atreca
Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
