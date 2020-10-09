Aventus (AVT) Tops One Day Volume of $31,675.00

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Aventus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002155 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aventus has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. Aventus has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $31,675.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aventus alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019912 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00042325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.24 or 0.04978015 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00056415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00032173 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Aventus

Aventus is a token. It launched on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io . Aventus’ official website is aventus.io . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aventus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.