Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:ATCO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.28. The company had a trading volume of 469,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,834. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72. Aware has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $14.62.

Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.57 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Aware from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Aware from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Aware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Aware from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

About Aware

Atlas Corp. operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of November 14, 2019, it operated a fleet of 119 containerships. The company was formerly known as Seaspan Corporation.

Read More: What is range trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit