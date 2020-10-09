Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:ATCO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.28. The company had a trading volume of 469,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,834. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72. Aware has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $14.62.

Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.57 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Aware from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Aware from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Aware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Aware from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

About Aware

Atlas Corp. operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of November 14, 2019, it operated a fleet of 119 containerships. The company was formerly known as Seaspan Corporation.

