Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BBVA. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

NYSE:BBVA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,190,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,688,882. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 40.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

