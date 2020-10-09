Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 339,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 5.4% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 75,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in Bank of America by 4.1% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 11,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 16,424,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $397,798,144.52. Insiders bought a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.36. 44,462,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,228,148. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

