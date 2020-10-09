Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.05 Million

Analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will post $27.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.70 million to $27.40 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted sales of $26.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $107.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.80 million to $109.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $104.50 million, with estimates ranging from $104.20 million to $104.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.75 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 9.34%.

BMRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 20.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 45.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMRC traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,069. The stock has a market cap of $440.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.85. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average is $31.32.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.