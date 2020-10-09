Beam Trading 0.9% Lower This Week (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. Beam has a total market cap of $19.44 million and $5.46 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00002424 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq. During the last week, Beam has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000043 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 72,475,600 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw . Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.