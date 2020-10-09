Betterware de Mexico SA de CV (NASDAQ:BWMX) Trading 8% Higher

Betterware de Mexico SA de CV (NASDAQ:BWMX) shares traded up 8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.70 and last traded at $19.77. 176,560 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 303% from the average session volume of 43,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.48.

Betterware de Mexico SA de CV Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

