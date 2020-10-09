Bezant Price Reaches $0.0073 on Exchanges (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $6.40 million and approximately $99,834.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One Bezant token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Fatbtc and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bezant alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00259814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00094768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00038713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.88 or 0.01531348 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00158271 BTC.

Bezant Token Profile

Bezant was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,299,993 tokens. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Fatbtc, Bilaxy, Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.