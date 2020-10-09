BiblePay Price Reaches $0.0001 (BBP)

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. BiblePay has a market cap of $305,406.94 and approximately $14,975.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BiblePay has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar. One BiblePay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, SouthXchange, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

BiblePay Coin Profile

BiblePay (BBP) is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,552,987,248 coins. BiblePay’s official website is biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BiblePay is forum.biblepay.org.

BiblePay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiblePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BiblePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

