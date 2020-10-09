Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 35.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $263.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.04.

BIIB stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $286.54. 946,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $277.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.01 and a 12-month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 35.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

