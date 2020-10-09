BitCoal (COAL) Market Cap Reaches $4,976.04

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 69.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $4,976.04 and $3.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitCoal has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.21 or 0.01051134 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003204 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000407 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

Buying and Selling BitCoal

BitCoal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.