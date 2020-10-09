Bitcoin Atom Market Cap Hits $2.40 Million (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001177 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Exrates. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and $341.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 54.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

