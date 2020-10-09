Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Price Up 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $65,082.75 and $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.17 or 0.00596298 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00073941 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00049836 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000713 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

