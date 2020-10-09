Bitgear (GEAR) Market Cap Hits $1.36 Million

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Bitgear token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges. Bitgear has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $214,187.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitgear has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00256491 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00039095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00093626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.17 or 0.01530309 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00157536 BTC.

About Bitgear

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,628,423 tokens. The official message board for Bitgear is medium.com/bitgear . The official website for Bitgear is www.bitgear.io

Buying and Selling Bitgear

Bitgear can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitgear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

