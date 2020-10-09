BitMax Token (BTMX) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.29 Million

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. BitMax Token has a total market capitalization of $31.35 million and $2.29 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitMax Token token can now be bought for about $0.0475 or 0.00000429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitMax Token has traded up 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00256491 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00039095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00093626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.17 or 0.01530309 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00157536 BTC.

BitMax Token Profile

BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official . BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

BitMax Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax.

