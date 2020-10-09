BLAST Price Reaches $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, BLAST has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Crex24. BLAST has a total market cap of $80,322.44 and $181.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BLAST alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001956 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001330 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000373 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002604 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 45,878,682 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com . BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.