Blocknet Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.12 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $7.12 million and approximately $6,165.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blocknet has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00008959 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blocknet alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 76.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000167 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,183,843 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.