Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Market Capitalization Achieves $13.75 Million

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market capitalization of $13.75 million and approximately $4,162.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00003279 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00255403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00038871 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00093047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.01521737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00156937 BTC.

About Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

